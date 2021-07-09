Denver’s first weed-delivery service could come from this local couple

DENVER (KDVR) — Marijuana delivery to your home is a step closer to become a reality now that a local couple has applied to be among the first to take pot to your front doorstep.

Since its legalization, cannabis had to be bought in a dispensary, but a new Denver law changed that and opened up the cannabis industry for delivery.

“We are kind of accustomed to getting everything delivered. Our groceries, our medicine, our clothing, our basic needs. So now this is just one thing we can deliver and provide that type of service,” said DOOBBA owner Karina Cohen.

Karina and Ari Cohen, who have applied for permits in Denver and Aurora, hope the convenience of delivery will help their company grow.

“Hopefully huge. Yes, we hope very big. That’s what we are hoping for and planning on,” Ari said.

The couple are the first to apply for a delivery permit in Denver. If granted, it will allow them to work with stores with delivery permits, which places like Star Buds are hoping to make part of their business model.

“This really opens up for people who may be new to cannabis to try things out in a safe and secure way,” Karina Cohen said.

To qualify for delivery permits, a person must meet income requirements, and this is the first part of the industry where people with previous marijuana-related offenses on their record, like Ari, to participate.

“I didn’t see this coming,” he said.

The City of Denver said permits will likely be approved by late summer or early fall.