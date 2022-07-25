DENVER (KDVR)– A Denver man is a year out from his rare cancer diagnosis, and a lot has changed in the last 365 days for him and his family.

Troy Karnes felt a pain in his shoulder about two years ago and put it off a year thinking he was “getting old.” But he’s only 39 years old.

When the pain didn’t go away, Karnes went to get checked.

Shortly after, Karnes found out it was chondrosarcoma. He had to have his entire right shoulder blade replaced. Now, as some activities look different in the Karnes household, he said he’s just lucky to be able to play catch with his boys at all.

Karnes’ message to everyone: get checked.