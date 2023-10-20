DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man’s family members who were visiting Israel and taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7 have been released, according to Fox News.

Ben Raanan’s 17-year-old sister, Natali Raanan, and her mother, Judith Tai Raanan, from Evanston, Illinois, were reportedly released on “humanitarian grounds” following a mediation effort from Qatar.

The pair were originally taken hostage by Hamas from the Nahal Oz kibbutz in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida told Fox News. The Al-Qassam Brigades is the armed wing of Hamas.

A source with knowledge of the release reported the hostages are now in the Red Cross’s care. As of Friday morning, national sources have reported 11 Americans still unaccounted for since the first attack on Oct. 7.

President Biden, speaking in Israel Wednesday, said, “There’s no higher priority than the release and safe return of all these hostages” captured by Hamas.

Ben Raanan told FOX31 his sister sent a text to the family, telling them she was going to barricade herself into the house and stay quiet as she heard bombs and gunfire. That was the last contact Raanan had with them.

FOX31 has reached out to Ben Raanan for comment on the release of his family members.