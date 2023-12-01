DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man is recalling the moment he and his friends fended off rockets at the Nova music festival during the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

More than 250 bodies were found at the festival site in Israel. Some attendees were also taken hostage.

“The symbol of the party was to cherish life,” said a man who survived the attack. He did not want to share his name.

He works for the Denver-based Varana Capital, a sponsor of the ongoing Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel.

‘6:30 a.m. the missiles started’

He told FOX31 what happened on the day he decided to hang with friends at the festival.

“Festival started at 11 p.m.,” he said. “I got there at like, 2 a.m.”

He was up all night chatting and partying with his group of 15 friends.

“Then 6:30 a.m. the missiles started,” he said. “Fifteen minutes go by, and 20 minutes go by and the missiles get stronger and there’s hundreds of them. I said, ‘Something here is off.’ At that point, I’m starting to unpack the camp.”

He reacted on instinct.

“I’m telling all my friends we might have to drive under the missile attack, because I feel like it was irresponsible to stay there,” he said.

He and his 15 friends loaded up in three cars and headed north in the opposite direction of the chaos.

“I’m like, if a missile hits me, so be it. I’m going in the car and tell my friends to do the same and take as many people in the car,” he said. “I’m disobeying the police orders going north. Many of them who went south, many of them are not with us. All of those shelters, Hamas were able to kill the police outside of the shelter and throw grenades inside.”

Israeli soldiers look at photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants during their violent rampage through the Nova music festival in southern Israel, which are displayed at the site of the event, to commemorate the October 7, massacre, near kibbutz Re’im, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

He told FOX31 his time in the military helped him make the tough call. It’s something his friends are thankful for.

“A good friend of mine told me if I didn’t say, ‘Hey, we need to get out of here,’ or if I didn’t notice the terrorists and shout it, then they would probably stay in the party,” he said. “I got pushback, but I knew something wasn’t right. I’m just happy I was able to warn them and let them know to get out.”

He said his goal is to raise $50 million with his company, Varana Capital, by operating pro bono funds. He said it will help invest the money back into the Israeli economy.