Denver man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for having firearm while trafficking drugs

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for having a loaded firearm while trafficking drugs.

Thirty-two-year-old Alexander Uhey-Medina also will face three years of supervised release after his time in prison, according to a statement from United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn.

The case goes back to May 26, 2020, when Denver police officers were trying to locate Uhey-Medina for outstanding warrants. They located Uhey-Medina and followed him to a motel in Aurora, where he was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Uhey-Medina admitted he had a weapon inside of the backpack he was carrying. An officer searched the backpack and located a loaded firearm; a loaded magazine; three baggies containing methamphetamine; three baggies, each of which contained fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, respectively; a digital scale; two cell phones; $1,819 cash; syringes; a glass narcotic pipe; and a fentanyl “test strip.”

United States District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson sentenced Uhey-Medina.