Denver man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for bank robbery, carjacking

DENVER (KDVR) — A 35-year-old Denver man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of stealing a SUV at gunpoint and robbing the Bank of the West in Wheat Ridge on Dec. 29, 2018.

“Aaron Dugar’s sentencing of over 12 years for a weapons offense, carjacking, and bank robbery should serve as a strong message that the FBI and our partners will tirelessly work to bring those who use violence and endanger the public to justice,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Aaron Dugar was sentenced to more than 12 years (147 months) in federal prison on Jan. 19 for bank robbery and armed carjacking, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Monday.

Dugar forced two people out of their SUV at gunpoint. He used a semi-auto handgun to rob the Wheat Ridge Bank of the West about 30 minutes later.

Dugar ordered the teller to not use an alarm and said, “Don’t make me tell you to hurry up again.”

He then demanded money from two additional tellers.

The tellers put a covert tracking device and bait money into Dugar’s backpack. He left the bank with almost $15,000 in cash.

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff traced Dugar to Commerce City in the stolen SUV with the cash, tracers and gun. Deputies were forced to break a window to retrieve Dugar.

The FBI work with the the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Wheat Ridge Police Department and the Westminster Police Department on this case.