Denver man says homeless have taken over abandoned home on his street

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock announced increased measures to aid the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. The FOX31 Problem Solvers have received complaints about many encampments along the South Platte River.

Tim David says a group of homeless men and women have taken over a burned house on his street. He says a man set his recycling bin on fire then a woman appeared on his doorstep with an unlit blowtorch.

“She pushed me out of the way, went into my living room and is rolling around on the floor saying, ‘they’re going to kill me,’” he said.

David says he has compassion for those who are struggling and hopes they can receive the help they need.

“I’m so sad for these people but something’s got to give,” he said.

John Parvensky of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless tells the Problem Solvers the organization has leased more than 600 hotel rooms and are working with city officials, providing overnight shelter for more than 1,000 men and women at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum — but more housing is needed.

He explains that in addition to temporary rooms, the city needs “a safe outdoor space that has facilities for trash, for bathrooms, to ensure that they are safe and the communities around them are safe.”

Parvensky emphasizes that the best way to make a difference is to support homeless programs and legislation that allows for increased outreach.

David says city workers cleared the park area near his home.

Police have paid a visit to the burned house down the street.

David has also added an electric security fence.

If you’d like to support the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, visit its website.