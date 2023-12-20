DENVER (KDVR) — Denver resident John Chase was recognized nationally after saving the life of an 80-year-old man who was swept over 200 feet down Gore Creek.

According to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, on July 17, Joseph Radtke had gone fishing with his dog in Vail. When he began to cross a shallow part of Gore Creek, his dog pulled away, causing Radtke to fall into the 56-degree creek.

He was swept into the rapids headfirst. After hitting multiple rocks, he was knocked unconscious in the creek with his head face down in the water.

At the same time, Chase, 53, was biking with his wife when he saw Radtke in the water.

Chase caught up to Radtke and jumped into the icy water and grabbed him.

The two men were swept downstream another 225 feet before Chase was able to pull Radtke into shallow water and perform CPR until first responders arrived.

Radtke was hospitalized for six days but made a full recovery. while Chase was bruised but recovered.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awarded Chase with the Carnegie Medal for his heroism.

The medal is usually awarded to civilians who perform life-saving measures. These medals help recognize and support those heroes, making them eligible for financial grants.