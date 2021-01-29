Denver man loses wife and daughter in crash with firetruck

DENVER (KDVR) — As the world around him continues its fast and steady pace, Ben Henry is stuck.

Henry is overwhelmed by grief after losing both his wife and daughter this past week.

Debra Williams, 53, and Monica Charles, 38, were both killed after their car collided with a Denver Fire Department truck Saturday afternoon.

The fire department says the engine had its lights and sirens on and had slowed near the intersection. Denver police are now investigating whether the light was green when the fire truck drove through the intersection.

“I heard about a fire truck slamming into a little car. That car happened to be my wife and daughter in there,” Henry said.

Henry says he is filled with both anger and heartache. He met his wife Debra in 1982 and he credits her with pulling him out of a life of homelessness.

“She saved me. She pulled me off the the streets,” Henry explained.

Henry says his daughter Monica was the spice in his life, his baby girl, no matter her age.

“We were real close. That’s my baby. I love her. She’s a knucklehead, but I love her,” he said.

However, now, Henry isn’t sure where he’ll end up. He’s just trying to cope with the reality that the people he loved most in his life are now gone.

“That was my life. She was my heart,” he said.

Say a prayer for Ben Henry this weekend. He lost both his wife and daughter, and I fear he’s going to end up homeless again. If you’d like to send him a card or a meal,

message me and I’ll help you connect.https://t.co/6nz4BQXfAC pic.twitter.com/4eHHdt7Wjm — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) January 30, 2021