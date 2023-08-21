DENVER (KDVR) — A southwest Denver man said he is the victim of a stolen trailer — for a second time.

Rick, who did not want to give out his last name, said both his Ford F-550 and deck-over trailer were stolen from outside his Zenobia Street home on July 11.

“I woke up, looked at the (security) cameras and noticed my truck wasn’t there,” he said. “I thought maybe I was still sleeping.”

Surveillance video shows the thieves breaking into the truck. Rick said they even cut through an anti-theft device, known as “the club.” Authorities have since recovered the truck.

Rick said he had another trailer stolen, from in front of the same house, back in 2018.

That trailer was never recovered.

A landscaper, Rick said his most recent trailer is essential to his livelihood.

A landscaper’s trailer was stolen from outside his Denver home on Zenobia Street.

“It’s kinda hard to try and make a living when somebody just comes and just snatches it right from you,” he said.

The Denver Police Department confirmed it is investigating. If you have any information, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).