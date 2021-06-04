Denver man faces felony charges after injuring man, forcing him to remove clothing in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 35-year-old Denver man is facing multiple felony charges after he made another man remove all his clothing and attacked him with a stick and rock in the Midland Trail area in Chaffee County.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was target practicing in the area on Thursday. Deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Buena Vista Police Department responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. of shots fired and a man threatening to kill another individual in the Midland Trail Area on County Road 304.

Just prior to deputies arriving the suspect fled the scene. Officers were able to gather information and the suspect was identified as Thomas Labosky.

The suspect fled on the Midland Trail towards County Road 315. A search began with members from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Buena Vista Police Department and the Salida Police Department and after some time the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

Labosky is charged with attempted first-degree murder; second-degree assault; unlawful sexual contact; felony menacing; false imprisonment; and harassment.