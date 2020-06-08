Denver man charged with murder in May alley death

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver District Attorney has charged Allen Jeffrey Menendez (age 49) of Denver with Murder in the First Degree in the stabbing death of 49-year old Paul Leon Evans.

On the afternoon of May 28, the suspect and victim were heard arguing in the alley behind 1545 S. Broadway. A witness called 911 to report that a man had been stabbed.

Both men had been camping in the alley where the crime occurred.

Police responded to the scene and transported Mr. Evans to Denver Health Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Menendez appeared in court via Webex on June 4, 2020. A status hearing is set for June 8.