COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Denver man is facing criminal charges for reported sexual assaults and aggravated robberies that happened in Commerce City and Thornton this spring.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, detectives with the Sexual Assault Task Force investigated one sex assault and robbery that happened in April along the 6600 block of Highway 2 in Commerce City. The same task force discovered a similar crime with a different victim that happened in Thornton in May.

Police identified Devin Christopher Reese as a suspect for both crimes, obtained a warrant and arrested Reese in July. He faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to reach out to the Commerce City Police Department tip line at 303-289-3626.