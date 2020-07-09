Denver making plans to disperse Morey Middle School encampment before students return

DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of residents taking shelter outside Denver’s Morey Middle School say they’ll be gone by the time school resumes in August, according to homeless advocates.

How the city plans on enforcing that, or making sure it happens, remains the big question.

Wednesday night, more than a dozen city officials, homeless organizations, neighbors and even members of the encampment joined a virtual town hall.

A woman named Stella, who says she’s voluntarily chosen to live at the camp, says there’s a growing interest to be gone by the time school resumes.

“We’re planning to move,” she said. “I personally would not like to be there when the school reopens.”

Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas says DPD has voluntarily chosen not to enforce the city’s camping ban at certain locations during the pandemic.

Thomas says it’s been deemed safer to keep people potentially exposed to COVID-19 from traveling and seeking shelter across the city.

But neighbors like Erin Kozakowski say the size has gotten out of control.

“The reality for those of us living across the street is that the widespread homelessness is creating some unsanitary conditions, and unsafe conditions for residents,” she said.

The principal for Morey Middle School, Hillary Niebauer, says she wants the camp gone by the time teachers return July 20.

City staff called that timeline ambitious, but promised to work to make sure the encampment is gone by mid-August, when students return.

It remains unclear where those living in the encampment will go, with plans underway to find permanent housing or a safe outdoor space at a different location.