Denver looks to give cash bonuses to fully vaccinated city workers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is looking to reward city workers fully immunized against COVID-19.

A source with the city tells FOX31 Hancock has asked to the Department of Finance to run an ordinance to provide a public health order compliance bonus to employees who upload their proof of vaccination or approved exemption into the city’s system by Sept. 30.

The ordinances will go to committee on Tuesday, Sept. 14. One ordinance would set up the bonuses, another would appropriate the money as a supplemental.

If the city’s entire workforce were to comply, it is projected to cost $5.7 million.