DENVER (KDVR) — In May, Jose Mondragon walked the runway during Denver Fashion Week as the only model with Down syndrome. This September, his photo from the show will be featured in Times Square.

On Sept. 9, Mondragon’s photo will be broadcasted on two jumbotron screens as part of the annual video presentation from the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The one-hour video includes around 500 photographs of people of various ages with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

Jose Mondragon before the show. (Photo credits: Arthur Vigil).

“These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way,” the NDSS said in a press release.

The video marks the start of the New York City Buddy Walk in Central Park. The event raises awareness and funds that benefit people with Down syndrome.

Mondragon was picked from over 2,400 entries across the world. He can be seen in the runway photoshoot strutting his new look and flashing a pose at the camera.

To see the photo, you don’t have to go to New York to support Mondragon. The video will also be live-streamed on NDSS’ Facebook page on Sept. 9 from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. (MT).