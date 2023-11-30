DENVER (KDVR) — Some city leaders are contemplating changes to Denver’s cold weather shelter plan.

As it stands, the city opens up warming shelters when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, there’s a wind advisory or more than 2 inches of snow is in the forecast. Council members Shontel Lewis and Sarah Parady both started a proposal to make 32 degrees the threshold for sheltering unhoused people.

“The minute you hit freezing, which is 32 degrees Fahrenheit, people are in a lot of danger,” Parady said.

That’s what Parady wants to be the threshold for the city to offer people who are unhoused a warm place to sleep.

“We have no clear policy on whether there’s any limit on removing people’s shelters out on the street in cold weather, so tents and that kind of thing,” Parady said.

Councilor pitches Denver facilities for warming

For the moment, tents or the layers on their backs are all that folks who are unhoused have to keep warm.

“The real issue is, basically: Do we have existing city spaces where we can put people?” Parardy said.

Cost inevitably becomes an issue when ideas like this are pitched. Parady stands with Lewis, Jamie Torres and Paul Kashmann as a co-sponsor of the proposal.

Parady said cost won’t be an issue if the city gets its own facilities to house people on cold nights.

“Essentially, if we stay focused on making sure that we own our own buildings that are appropriate for people to go into that are warm, those costs sort of dissipate over time, because the real expense is just the spaces,” Parady said.

Denver rent assistance, housing in focus

That’s something Parady said Mayor Mike Johnston is already working on for his House1000 initiative plan to house 1,000 people by 2024.

“So having more spaces that are throughout the city and that are again open at these higher temperatures would help a lot more people get inside,” Parady said.

The broader issue for Parady is getting people into more permanent housing by offering affordable options and rental assistance.

“The bottom line is that we have to do better about just making our city livable for people or we’re going to continue to see this problem,” Parady said.

The proposal to change the threshold for the city’s cold weather shelter plan goes before the Council’s Safety Committee on Dec. 20. If it passes that step, it could go before the council sometime in January.