DENVER (KDVR) — A group of city councilors is hearing from Denver public safety and health leaders Wednesday morning, discussing the latest safety and security concerns at Union Station.

The transportation hub, owned and operated by the Regional Transportation District, has been the subject of public scrutiny after reports of drug use and crime spiked last winter. The Denver Police Department has arrested hundreds of people at Union Station during the early months of 2022.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have done extensive reporting on the concerns at Union Station, specifically around the bus terminal.

After RTD’s union chief called the transit station a “lawless hellhole” and public outcry over conditions, RTD implemented changes to the hub to promote safety.

On April 3, then RTD Interim Chief of Police and Emergency Management Steve Martingano began assigning transit police officers and contracted security personnel to one of the four teams:

Bus Impact Team

Rail Impact Team

Mental Health and Homeless Outreach Impact Team

Community Engagement Impact Team

RTD also announced changes to curb public safety and health issues at the station, including fixing broken lights, increasing cleaning, covering electrical outlets, with plans to install security camera feeds in the main concourses, installing barriers where people loiter and installing smoke detectors in bathrooms.

RTD CEO Debra Johnson joined Denver’s Director of Public Saftey Armando Saldate and Bob McDonald with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment in the briefing to city council members Wednesday.

It comes a day after RTD appointed Joel Fitzgerald to serve as RTD’s police chief.

