DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has launched a new trash service for homeless camps throughout the city. Outreach teams provided trash bags to people living in several encampments last week.

Using a designated truck, trash pick up will happen Monday and Thursday mornings.

On these days, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will collect the full trash bags and leave behind fresh, empty ones.

“This is just one of those really easy basic steps to provide some dignity and some safety and some cleanliness to our unhoused neighbors,” said Cathy Alderman with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

In a statement from Denver’s Joint Information Center, they said this program is “in alignment with Mayor Johnston’s vision to improve the health and safety for those living on the streets as well as nearby neighborhoods and businesses.”

According to the city, HOST outreach teams continue to provide outreach at encampments to meet people where they’re at, providing resources, hygiene supplies, food and water, connection to medical care, and navigational resources.

“I don’t think just because we’re delivering trash services to people that are unhoused we need to take our eye off making sure we have enough housing for those individuals to eventually get into,” Alderman said, “but I think that just providing the basic needs for the people on the street is definitely a step in the right direction.”

The city said the process will be monitored and adjusted as needed.