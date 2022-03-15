DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is coordinating with other metro area agencies to conduct an intensive two-day traffic enforcement operation. They said people are driving faster and more dangerous than ever.

Ninety-nine, that was how fast a Colorado motorist was driving Tuesday morning on Interstate 25. Denver Police technician Kurt Barnes knows, he was there to issue the citation.

“That is not unusual and that is what’s really concerning the Denver Police Department,” Barnes said.

Barnes has been out enforcing traffic laws for over 30 years, and said in 2022, speeding and reckless driving have risen exponentially.

“With the COVID, we saw a decrease of our motoring public but we saw an increase in speeds. And now that our public is coming back to the workplace we are still seeing the high speeds.” Barnes said.

DPD, in conjunction with other metro police departments, is conducting an intensive two-day traffic enforcement campaign. The goal is to educate and enforce.

“We are seeing high speeds every day all throughout the day, every time,” Barnes said.

Only six hours into his shift, technician Barnes has already issued 16 speeding tickets to people traveling 25 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The other half of the two-day operation is enforcing the move over law. You see a traffic stop, you move over.

“The move over law has two components, first move over, that is the easy one. Second one if you can’t move over at least slow down,” Barnes said.

Or DPD will gladly hand you a four-point $150 citation.