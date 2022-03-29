DENVER (KDVR) — All Kids Bike is a national organization with the goal of providing every kindergartner in the U.S. the opportunity to learn to ride a bike.

A pre-K through third-grade school in the Mapleton Public School District received brand new training bikes for their students.

According to Matt Konencamp, the one activity that marks the official entry into being a kid is riding a bike. And he said it is the one thing fewer kids are getting to do.

“It has a lot to do with tablets and playing video games,” said Konencamp.

Gov. Jared Polis agrees, and that is why the state of Colorado supports every kid to get a chance to ride.

“To get every kid the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike and to take care of a bike,” said Conor Hall, Colorado Outdoor Office of Recreation industry director.

Twenty-four 14X Strider bikes were donated to Global Primary Academy in Adams County, and the kids took to them like fish to water.

The ultimate goal for All Kids Bike is to have every kid in the country have the chance to learn to ride.