DENVER (KDVR) – A fundraising walk was held on Sunday morning to raise awareness for a disease that affects almost 9,000 Coloradans every day.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the country. Each month, a staggering 11,000 new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed in the U.S., and as a result of this, they either need a transplant or sustained access to dialysis.

This alarming figure is just one of the reasons why organizers held the first in-person Denver Kidney Walk in over two years at City Park Pavillion on Sunday.

“Too often, individuals aren’t aware their kidneys are losing function until the disease has progressed to the point of needing dialysis or a transplant,” Megan Anthony with DaVita said.

In an effort to help those who suffer from this disease and their loved ones, both Davita and fellow event-sponsor Centura Transplant set a fundraising goal of $140,000.

Over 80% of each dollar donated to NKF Denver Kidney Walk will go toward:

Funding research

Patient services

Professional education

Public health education

Community services

This is just one of 70 events held annually across the country by NFK and if you were not able to make this or any of the others, you can still help by donating to the cause online.

You can learn more about how the National Kidney Foundation is spreading kidney education by visiting its homepage.