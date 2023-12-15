DENVER (KDVR) — A teen accused at 14 years old of shooting and killing a woman after a 2021 fender bender in Denver will stand trial as an adult, a judge ruled on Friday.

Pam Cabriales, 32, was headed home on Feb. 20, 2021, when she accidentally rear-ended a vehicle at Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. Investigators say Remi Cordova, then 14, got out of that vehicle and shot her in the head with a high-powered rifle.

“Shot an AR-15, not once, not twice — 15 to 20 rounds went through my sister’s vehicle,” Alex Cabriales, the victim’s older brother, told FOX31’s Rob Low.

Judge Laurie Clark decided that Cordova will be transferred to Denver District Court.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann pushed for Cordova to be tried as an adult. In October, a judge heard arguments in what’s called a “reverse transfer hearing” to determine whether his first-degree murder case should be transferred from juvenile court.

“Unfortunately, he’s only 14, but he’s capable of killing someone in a very, you know, just cold-blooded way with no indication of remorse or concern or anything of that nature,” McCann told FOX31 at the time.

If tried as a juvenile, Cordova would not face more than seven years in prison, even for first-degree murder. But if tried as an adult, he could face 40 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Pam Cabrieles (Courtesy: Alex Cabriales)

Codefendant in Denver shooting sentenced to prison

The car she ran into from behind was occupied by the suspect and Neshan Johnson, who was 18 at the time and accused of being the getaway driver.

Johnson was originally offered a plea deal to serve seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System. But after pushback from the victim’s family, a judge rejected the deal as too soft.

Instead, Johnson was tried and convicted as an adult and in June was sentenced to 35 years in prison.