DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is housing over 2,600 migrants right now, many from South America and speaking little or no English. The city is seeking helping hands to make sure migrants in city housing are treated properly, especially during the holidays.

For that purpose, the city is hosting a job fair on Friday at the Wellington Webb Municipal Building, 201 W. Colfax Ave. There are 150 positions the city hopes to fill with bilingual Spanish speakers, paying between $25-32 per hour.

Hired individuals will work at the shelters to greet migrants, help them check in to the shelter, connect them with housing, serve meals, explain rules and distribute supplies, sanitize the shelter and help migrants integrate with the Denver community.

The city website labels these positions as short-term. All positions are “on-call” and will work 24-39 hours each week.

Interviews will be held Friday and individuals will hired on site, according to the city. Because of this, interested people should bring original copies of their I-9 documents, seven years of address history for a criminal background check, emergency contacts, form W4 elections and direct deposit information.

“Wherever I travel around the city, people always ask, ‘Hey, what are we doing with the migrants?'” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a press conference Tuesday. “‘What are we doing to make sure they have the resources they need? How can I help?’ This is our moment for Denver to help.”

Two sessions of hiring interviews are scheduled during the job fair. The first will be from 8 a.m. to noon, and the second from 1-5 p.m. Interested individuals can pre-register for the event online at denvergov.org. Other positions are also available on the city’s hiring website.