DENVER (KDVR) — At Denver’s Jewish Outreach Initiative, final preparations are underway for a major trip scheduled for Sunday.

Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield and five other members of Colorado’s Jewish community will be making the lengthy trip to Israel as they look to help with the ongoing conflict. They’ll be bringing hundreds of pounds of clothing, electronics and medical supplies to help the Israeli army.

“Is it scary? Yeah, it’s a little scary,” Lehrfield said. “But as we teach our children, bravery isn’t not being scared. It’s doing things even though you are scared.”

Lehrfield said in addition to passing out those supplies, they’ll be helping in stores and on farms, where many of the typical workers have been called up as reservists.

“We’ll be picking up some of the slack,” he said. “If you think about 360,000 reservists, that means all the jobs that they used to do and all the things they used to take care of have not been taken care of.”

Blake Cohen said the decision to leave his wife and two kids was not easy, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help.

“Going there and being there seems like the biggest impact I can have,” he said. “In a lot of ways, when you make a decision, you put the risk out of your mind, you know what you’re going there to do, you commit to it, and you do it.”

The group said they’ve seen an incredible amount of support for their Amazon wishlist, but there are still a few items left.

They hope to have things delivered to Florida by Sunday, where they’ll take the final leg of their journey to Jerusalem.