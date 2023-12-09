DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday marks the third night of Hanukkah, the annual Jewish celebration of lights.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, Denver rabbi Raphael Leban says this year’s holiday holds extra meaning.

“It’s very important that we remain confident, courageous, and committed Jews,” he said. “And we put our menorahs in the window now as much as ever.”

It comes as a new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows antisemitic reports are up 300% in Colorado this year.

“I think to our great dismay, there is a rising degree of concern about being openly Jewish in America,” Leban said.

Leban said that’s led some Jews to remove menorahs from the window and bring them further inside the home to places like the dining room table.

He said the history of Hanukkah, which celebrates a war-time miracle when a single night of oil somehow burned for 8 nights, is something they’re pulling from this year.

“Olive oil emerges from the olive when you crush the olive,” he said. “Sometimes when the Jewish people are squeezed, the greatest light comes out from us. We are hoping to be safe, be secure, see the return of our hostages and the end to the threat against our people, and we’re looking for miracles.”