DENVER (KDVR) — Denver might seem like a snowy place to some, but it is actually not even in the top 15 of snowiest cities in the United States.

In fact, it ranks 16th snowiest city in the U.S. The Farmer’s Almanac gathered data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the list of snowiest cities, based on average yearly snowfall.

Snowiest cities in the U.S.

Here are the snowiest cities in the United States, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan Syracuse, New York Juneau, Alaska Duluth, Minnesota Erie, Pennsylvania Burlington, Vermont Muskegon, Michigan Casper, Wyoming Portland, Maine Worcester, Massachusetts Elkins, West Virginia Concord, New Hampshire South Bend, Indiana Great Falls, Montana and Billings, Montana Salt Lake City, Utah Denver

Denver typically sees around 57 inches of total snowfall each winter. The snowiest winter on record was 1908-1909 when 118.7 inches of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service.