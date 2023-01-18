DENVER (KDVR) — Denver might seem like a snowy place to some, but it is actually not even in the top 15 of snowiest cities in the United States.
In fact, it ranks 16th snowiest city in the U.S. The Farmer’s Almanac gathered data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the list of snowiest cities, based on average yearly snowfall.
Snowiest cities in the U.S.
Here are the snowiest cities in the United States, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:
- Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
- Syracuse, New York
- Juneau, Alaska
- Duluth, Minnesota
- Erie, Pennsylvania
- Burlington, Vermont
- Muskegon, Michigan
- Casper, Wyoming
- Portland, Maine
- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Elkins, West Virginia
- Concord, New Hampshire
- South Bend, Indiana
- Great Falls, Montana and Billings, Montana
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Denver
Denver typically sees around 57 inches of total snowfall each winter. The snowiest winter on record was 1908-1909 when 118.7 inches of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service.