DENVER (KDVR) – The success of the Colorado Avalanche is highlighting the incredible growth of the sport of hockey in Colorado.

Not only are the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final, but the University of Denver won the National Championship and Denver East High School also won a championship.

“Participation is up across the board,” the Director of Amateur Hockey Development for the Colorado Avalanche Jason Schofield said.

According to Schofield, Colorado now has roughly 35 facilities, at which participation has skyrocketed over the last 20 years.

“I would say it’s tenfold when you really look at it, the amount of rinks, the amount of programs. High school hockey has gone from 20 to 30 teams in the state to over 125,” Schofield said.

The number of girls participating in hockey has also jumped dramatically.

“I would challenge anyone to come to a Colorado rink and prove us wrong,” he said.

So, is Denver Hockeytown USA? Some, like Schofield, will make the argument.