Denver is expanding its transportation options

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is looking to up its transportation game by making a few changes around the city, and providing more options for residents.

Denver City Council approved developers to partner with Denver’s Mobility Action Plan. The plan aims to improve choice of transportation, safety, climate and health impact, and accessibility.

Through the Mobility Action Plan, Denver is looking to give residents more transportation choices, whether it be shared rides, walking, biking or public transit The city’s goal is to get single occupant vehicle use down to 50%.

Safety is another factor the city is considering, especially since Colorado pedestrian deaths are up by 89% since 2008, according to a AAA study. The Mobility Action Plan will implement the Zero Vision program, and modify the designs of high risk intersections. The goal is to have zero fatalities by 2030.

Climate and Health is another focus of the Mobility Action Plan. Denver transportation contributes to about 30% of carbon emissions. This causes the air pollution that affects asthmatics and other vulnerable populations living in Denver. The city is looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by the year 2050.

The Mobility Action Plan aims to provide easier accessibility and affordability in transportation options. The city plans to launch GoDenver, an app that helps users find the cheapest, fastest and greenest ride options in the area. MyDenverCard is another transit program in which school age children will have access to a free RTD pass. A Denver shuttle service is also in development.

For more information on Denver’s Mobility Action Plan, visit Denvergov.org.