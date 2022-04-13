DENVER (KDVR) — As part of a bond initiative approved by Denver voters, the city is looking at motels and facilities that serve as a home for people experiencing homelessness, and how millions of dollars can improve those sites.

Wednesday, Mayor Hancock and city leaders toured the Volunteers of America Family Motel, which is set for reconstruction. The site served nearly 1,500 families, veterans and others experiencing homelessness between March 2020 and March 2021.

As part of the 2021 RISE Denver Bond Program, $37 million is being dedicated to homeless housing initiatives.

Hancock and others addressed the media before touring the site. You can watch a replay in the FOX31 NOW player above.