DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating an officer who allegedly body-slammed a man during Monday night’s post-Nugget celebration downtown.

Videos circulating online allegedly show Denver Officer Adam Glasby slamming a man to the ground.

FOX31 reached out to DPD to see if the department is investigating the situation. The department said it has opened an internal affairs investigation and Glasby has been placed in a non-patrol assignment, but he has not been suspended.

DPD is investigating what led up to the altercation between Glasby and the man.

The department confirmed that Glasby was working off-duty after the Nuggets’ win and was not part of the on-duty post-game safety operation.

Denver Police did not provide an update on the man’s injuries.

This incident was on the same night 10 people were shot in the 2000 block of Market Street as thousands flooded the streets of downtown to celebrate the Nuggets’ historic win.

DPD said they had prepared for the postgame celebrations that took place on Monday after learning from previous championship wins that crowds can get rowdy.