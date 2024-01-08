DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver continues to look for answers to solve crime. Mayor Mike Johnston rolled out a plan Monday, saying the city will need your help to make it work.

The mayor wants neighbors in Denver to speak up when they see a problem; he’s hoping cell phones can help the right agencies answer the call.

“A safe and clean and beautiful downtown is all of our responsibility,” Johnston said at a press conference unveiling the plan.

Johnston and the Downtown Denver Partnership want citizens to download an app.

“Go to the app store, download Clean & Safe Denver — that is the app you can put on your phone. Again, it empowers the community to report. It allows for quick reporting of non-emergency issues related to cleanliness and security,” said Kourtny Garrett, Downtown Denver Partnership CEO.

The app allows neighbors to enter their name and address, upload a photo of what they are seeing and describe the issue before requesting maintenance or safety help from the city. Once the information is received, one of the city’s 650 ambassadors can come out and assess the situation before getting you the right kind of help needed for the specific situation.

An ambassador could be anyone, ranging from someone with a city agency or a community member working with the city. Residents will be able to identify the ambassadors by their yellow vests and hats.

“If there’s still an emergency or a life-threatening emergency you can call 911, our dispatch system is there. 311 is still up for notification,” Johnston said. “This will be running 24 hours a day as a notification system and it comes right through to us at the city to be able to deploy people, and then that will depend on who is on shift at that time of the night.

“At 2 o’clock in the morning, it might just be the police department who is out on patrol, but we will have partners who take different shifts of the day, and we are able to take incoming requests or needs at all times,” Johnston said.

iPhone users can download the app here, while Android users can find it here.

This isn’t the app’s first go here in Denver. After launching years ago, city leaders are hoping to make the app more publicly used and available.

“The Downtown Denver Business Improvement District, we have had the Clean & Safe app for many years, and it has predominately pertained to our private security and our private maintenance teams,” Garrett explained. “That reporting app was just for those teams. Now, with this relaunch, we have 24/7 access to dispatch as well as an expanded geography that goes above and beyond the bid to help support this overall effort.”

Garrett said the partnership with the city will allow a deployment of more resources to get people the help they need. Other cities like San Diego and Portland also offer the apps in collaboration with their downtown city partnerships.