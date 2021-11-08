Foreign travelers arrive in Denver for the first time in nearly 2 years

DENVER (KDVR) — There was joy and excitement at Denver International Airport as nonessential international travelers arrived for the first time in nearly two years.

The national pandemic travel ban applied to nonessential passengers coming from China, the European Union, United Kingdom, South Africa, India, Brazil and other countries.

“These are flights from more than 30 countries, anything from China to Brazil. We’re just thrilled,” DIA spokesperson Alex Renteria told FOX31. The airport recently launched new international non-stop flights.

Lifting the ban means a boost for an airline industry poised for safe, busy travel and family members who have waited to be with loved ones once again.

Travelers must be vaccinated and follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines put in place by their departure and destination countries.

FOX31 spoke with parents, grandparents and grandchildren reunited after a flight from Frankfurt, Germany.

“It has been nearly two years and he was just a tiny little baby,” one grandmother said.

How to make sure you get a passport in time for your trip

The U.S. State Department tells FOX31 passport processing remains at 8-11 weeks with expedited processing at 5-7 weeks. Travel experts advise that If your passport is expiring within one year, apply now and at least 4-6 months before any upcoming trip.

The U.S. Postal Service said it is important to note that it does not process or issue passports but accepts first-time passport applications.

The U.S. State Department allows travelers to check online for passport status.