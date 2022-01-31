Denver airport traffic still below pre-pandemic levels

DENVER (KDVR) — It looks like the foot traffic over at Denver’s main airport has yet to return to pre-COVID numbers.

In a news release on Monday, Denver International Airport said a grand total of 58,828,552 passengers passed through their gates during the entirety of 2021, which was a 74% increase from the total in 2020. This is being attributed to the strong second-half bounce that occurred as restrictions eased during the summer.

Back in the record-breaking year of 2019, DEN saw an all-time high of 69 million passengers traveling through security to their destination. This means that compared to that bar-setting year, 15% fewer passengers visited the Rocky Mountain travel hub.

“I’m especially optimistic about the steady return of international passengers as we look forward to welcoming new visitors and opening more doors to the world in 2022,” said Phil Washington, the airport’s CEO.

The airport’s figures reveal that international passengers made up 3% of all passengers who moved through DEN during 2021, which was a 40% decrease from the 2019 international totals. Again, it should be noted that the 2021 totals were more than twice the number of international passengers tallied throughout all of 2020.

Separately, Transportation Security Administration discovered a record-breaking 141 firearms in carry-on luggage at DEN in 2021, which made it the sixth place on the list of airports with the highest number of seized firearms.

It would appear that the bounce back from the financial nosedive of 2020 is indeed leveling out for airlines and airports as passengers return to the ticket counters and tarmac queue.