DENVER (KDVR) — Travel remains down across the country, but that didn’t mean it was a total shutdown at Denver International Airport during Christmas week.

According to an airport spokesperson, 300,400 people passed through TSA checkpoints at the airport between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.

This is a drop of 46% compared to last year’s 555,800 travelers.

This is a slightly less dramatic drop than Thanksgiving, which saw about 60% fewer people pass through checkpoints.