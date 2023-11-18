DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday travel season is already in full swing, and some airports could hit record-breaking travel numbers.

The Transportation Security Administration said this holiday season is expected to be their busiest ever. Within the year, TSA has recorded seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA history.

“It’s always the same chaos and last year around Christmas time my flights got canceled because of a bad snowstorm, so it was a mess,” traveler Erin Koon told FOX31.

During the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Denver International Airport said more than 785,000 passengers are expected to travel through TSA checkpoints at DIA from Nov. 17 through Nov. 27, a 13% increase from this time last year.

The busiest days are projected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

Clint Henderson, a travel expert with ‘The Points Guy’, said flying on the holiday could be the cheapest route for those still looking to book a ticket.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas tend to be more expensive than usual because there’s so much demand,” Henderson said. “Prices are slightly down this year and I would say if you can travel on the actual holiday if you‘re willing to fly on Thanksgiving, Christmas or Christmas Eve, you can oftentimes get hundreds of dollars off the ticket price and the added benefit of there being no crowds.”

But he said don’t wait to book. It’s also a good time to compare dollars to points.

“If cash prices are really high, that’s when you want to redeem your points because that’s when you’re going to get the maximum value for those points,” Henderson said.

TSA also recommends passengers download the Colorado Digital ID App, know ahead of time what is and isn’t allowed in a carry-on, stay up to date on flight information and arrive early.

Editors note: this story has been updated to represent the increase in traffic from last year.