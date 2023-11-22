DENVER (KDVR) — The busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday is here. As thousands of travelers move through Denver International Airport on Wednesday, several parking lots are already at capacity.

DIA has been preparing for the busy holiday week, with more than 785,000 passengers expected to travel through TSA checkpoints at DIA from Nov. 17 through Nov. 27, a 13% increase from this time last year.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 26 are projected to be the busiest days at the airport. Several parking lots are already full, and it’s not even 7 a.m.

Here is the status of the DIA parking lots as of 6 a.m. Wednesday:

Garage East: Open

Garage West: Open

Economy East: Full

Economy West: Full

Pikes Peak Lot: Full

Longs Peak Lot: Open

Short Term East: Open

Short Term West: Open

61st and Peña: Full

Free shuttle buses from the Pikes Peak and Longs Peak lots run every seven to 10 minutes when the lots are open. Those parking at 61st and Peña have the option of taking RTD’s A Line for $10.50 each way. Passengers at the economy and garage lots are within walking distance of the terminal.

Before you head to DIA, be sure to check the parking status to see which lots have available spots.

With Wednesday expected to be a hectic day at DIA, be prepared for long TSA lines. The general rule is to show up at the airport two hours early. However, on Wednesday you might want to show up even earlier.

You can check security wait times online, but these times are only an estimate. You can also reserve a spot in line by making a TSA appointment.

TSA recommends passengers download the Colorado Digital ID App, know ahead of time what is and isn’t allowed in a carry-on, and stay up to date on flight information.