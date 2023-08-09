DENVER (KDVR) — Amid the hustle and bustle of the airport they came. Folding tables were set up. Signs were raised. Denver International Airport is looking for a few good men and women.

Actually, 50 employers at the airport are looking to fill over 500 current vacancies.

“We are looking for people. We are growing, as you know. We are growing every single day. We are still the top five busiest airports in the world, so that means we need more people,” said Stephanie Figueroa, DEN public information officer.

Tucked in between the Westin hotel and the terminal, hundreds of job seekers walked, talked and listened to prospective employers giving them their best shot.

Restaurants, retail, rental car companies — even the city and county of Denver — are looking for job seekers to fill current positions.

“This is your chance to actually meet face-to-face with the employers. You’re not just a name in a list of names submitting your résumé. They are seeing you in person, and you are building those relationships, so I think that is critical,” Figueroa said.

Part-time, full-time, hourly and salary positions are available.