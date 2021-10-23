Denver International Airport concessionaires hope to hire 1,000 people

DENVER (KDVR) — People looking for a job had plenty of options at the Denver International Airport Concessionaires job fair on Saturday. It took place at Empower Field at Mile High.

There were teams from 30 concession locations, representing 167 spaces at the airport, looking for workers.

“Our hope is to hire about 1,000 employees and be ready to tackle the challenges that we face right now and into the holiday season,” said Dennis Deslongchamp, the president of the Denver Concessionaires Association.

“At the end of the day our goal is to service our guests, and right now we just don’t have enough employees to service every single one of the passengers without a long wait,” Deslongchamp said.

The jobs ranged from entry-level at a restaurant up to the executive level at a corporation.

Deslongchamp said job seekers could find a career with benefits.

People who attended also had the chance to get a COVID vaccine, COVID booster or flu shot.

Visit the airport website to apply.