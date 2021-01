DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of the victim murdered near Coors Field last year has grown frustrated in searching for answers about her daughter's death. Ana Thallus posted on Facebook that her daughter was murdered with a gun that belonged to a Denver Police Sergeant.

Michael Close, 36, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Darian Simon, outside an apartment complex in the Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020. Thallas died at the scene, and Simon was shot twice, but survived.