Denver inmates rescue female deputy from another inmate’s chokehold

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver sheriff’s deputy jumped by an inmate has other inmates to thank for her rescue.

Joseph Maestas has been booked with second-degree assault on a peace officer. According to court documents obtained by the Problem Solvers, 38-year-old Maestas asked the deputy for a handball.

When the deputy turned her back to retrieve a handball from a locker, Maestas allegedly jumped on the female deputy’s back and placed her in a “rear chokehold” attempting to strangle the deputy, according to documents.

At that point several other inmates jumped in to help get Maestas off of the deputy. Maestas was then transported to Denver Health Medical Center for injuries he received in the altercation.

He was originally booked into the downtown detention center on Aug. 31 on a warrant for Failure to Appear on a Burglary charge out of Jefferson County.

The entire incident was caught on jail surveillance video according to court documents.