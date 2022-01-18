Denver in running to host ‘Summit of the Americas’ in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The leaders of countries in North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean may convene in the Mile High City for an event that hasn’t taken place in the United States since 1994.

The Summit of the Americas gives country leaders a chance to promote partnerships across the Western Hemisphere nations and highlight the issues that need to be addressed.

In 2018, during the eighth Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, leaders committed to fighting corruption undermining democracies across the Americas.

The United States has not hosted a summit since the very first gathering in Miami in 1994. Now, Denver is one of a handful of cities in the U.S. being considered to host, according to a city spokesperson.

City staff has put together a list of the top 11 reasons “The Elevation Effect” of Denver makes it the best choice to host the summit.

The list includes having a central location, easy access to transportation, and having nearly 80% of the city’s population vaccinated against COVID-19. (Click here to read the city’s full pitch.)

According to local reporting, Miami and Dallas are both being considered to host the summit this year. The Summit of the Americas was scheduled to take place in 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic.