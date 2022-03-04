DENVER (KDVR) — A quarter of a million people in Denver turn to the city’s human services department to connect with services from shelter and housing to food and safety as a support system to get through difficult times. Now the department is launching a new framework to guide its mission over the next three years.

The plan is called Human Together, and aims to promote healthy and connected communities, with an emphasis on equity. Goals include increasing access to attainable housing, increasing awareness of services and increasing access to food to eliminate hunger in the Mile High City.

“Prior to and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver Human Services has been dedicated to providing vital services and has remained the connective tissue of our community,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “Human Together puts those hit hardest by the pandemic front and center, partnering and building a network of opportunity that addresses the root needs of each person.”

Hancock and other DHS leaders outlined their goals Thursday during an overview of the new plan.

You can watch the discussion here.