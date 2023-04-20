(KDVR) — A Front Range program pairs homeowners with extra space with renters looking for a room. The nonprofit organization is called Sunshine Home Share.

“We work with older adults, 55 and over, who have an extra room in their house and they’re looking to rent that out to someone who needs affordable housing,” Sunshine Home Share‘s Becky Brazell said.

A Sunshine Home Share flyer poses the question: “What would you do with an extra $11,196 per year?”

Brazell said the intake process includes:

References

Criminal background check

Credit history

“It’s affordable housing for someone who needs it and extra income for a provider, who also needs that extra income,” Brazell said.

Sunshine Home Share also serves the Colorado Springs Area.