DENVER (KDVR) — A lag in the short-term rental market could force some Airbnb owners to sell.

It’s all part of the slowdown in post-pandemic travel, and it’s happening across the country.

Kelly Moye, with the Colorado Association of Realtors, has spent 32 years in the business. Right now, she said the biggest challenge is inventory.

“We have way more buyer demand than we do listings to sell them,” Moye said.

But with the downturn in the short-term rental market, specifically with Airbnb renters, more houses could hit the market.

“I don’t really think there’s any big surprise as we’re all getting back to travel that the short-term rentals are not going to be quite as profitable as they were before,” Moye said.

4 Colorado counties among top short-term rental declines

Reventure Consulting recently published data from AllTheRooms showing the top 25 Airbnb rental declines by county. Four of them were in Colorado: Larimer, Arapahoe, El Paso and Jefferson counties.

“If you look at our Front Range, the areas you can Airbnb as an investment property, one that you don’t live in, are counties that are in and around Denver and Boulder,” Moye said. “They don’t tend to be vacation destinations, so while there are absolutely Airbnbs in that area, it’s not a big majority of our market.”

If investors do decide to sell, Moye said it wouldn’t be a bad thing.

“We need the inventory. We really do. And so if there are investors who have Airbnbs that are not as profitable as they used to be and they decide to put them on the market, we will happily take them,” Moye said. “We need them.”

But she said it’s likely not enough to make a huge difference in the current housing market.

“If you see something that says, ‘Our market is going to bust,’ or, ‘We’re back to 2008 because so many people are going to sell their houses’ — we would have to have thousands of units on the market to get us anywhere near what we need to be for inventory, so I don’t think it will really put a dent in our Front Range market,” Moye said.