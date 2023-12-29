More transitional and permanent affordable housing is also on the table for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is just two days from meeting its goal to get 1,000 people off the streets by the end of 2023. FOX31 checked in with Mayor Mike Johnston for an update.

As of Friday, 932 people had been moved indoors as part of the initiative, and 911 of them were still indoors. More than half have been sheltered for less than 30 days, while a little over a quarter have gotten permanent housing.

Johnston told FOX31 that the city will meet its goal by Sunday night. But the work doesn’t end, because with a new year comes new and even loftier goals.

Denver’s housing plan for 2024

The mayor’s goal for next year: Get another 1,000 people off the streets and into transitional housing.

The city already has two micro-communities set to open by the end of March and will continue to look for and buy or lease more properties.

Kicked into gear as soon as Johnston took office in July, the so-called House1000 plan went slower than many wanted this year. But the mayor said that was expected because of permitting, getting council approval and doing physical improvements.

Affordable housing in Denver

So if Denver can create 2,000 transitional homes, the mayor said he also aims to create thousands of permanently affordable places to live.

“Our hope is that creates a real pipeline to make sure anyone that does experience homelessness, that experience is short and rare and safe. We get you right away into transitional housing,” Johnston said.

There are three ways the mayor wants to do that: build new homes that would be permanently affordable, preserve homes that are currently affordable so they don’t go to market rates and acquire market-rate homes and convert them to permanent affordable housing.

Right now, the plan for affordable housing would be that people who live there spend no more than 30% of their income on rent.

The mayor said his ultimate goal would be to create 24,000 permanently affordable homes in the next eight years.