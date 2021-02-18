Denver hotel turns profit during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Smack dab in the middle of Denver, and the pandemic, there is a hotel that is turning a profit.

It looks like a hotel. Sounds like a hotel. That’s because it is a hotel.

Built in 2012, Springhill Suites Denver Downtown Hotel is a fully functioning, 150 room venue and is part of the Marriott brand. It sits on the Auraria campus in partnership with Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“We share the same building, which allows us to work together on a lot of programs and in addition to community service endeavors,” Scotti Gladney, general manager said.

It is a hotel and a classroom rolled into one. And it is turning a profit right in the middle of the pandemic. Gladney had a little to do with that, he has been the general manager here since 2017.

“At the end of the day the ownership group wants to make sure you are maximizing all your efforts towards growing revenue and saving expense, so that is one of the biggest challenges,” Gladney said.

With customers normally from venues and events now closed, people are still checking in.

”Right now we are getting a lot of guests from Florida, Texas and California and we are grateful for them,” Gladney said.

When the lockdowns and restrictions hit, Gladney took this as a challenge and not a defeat, he said risk and creativity became necessary.

“I started to lead my team immediately towards, hey, let’s look at the end of this and how do we roll out of this,” Gladney said.

The Marriott agrees and that is why they named him general manager of the year.

“The biggest excitement right now is what’s next?” Gladney said.

And, how many nights will you be staying?