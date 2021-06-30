Denver Hospice improvements for inpatient care

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Hospice has new patient beds and an upgraded medication delivery system at the Inpatient Care Center at Lowry.

“The improvements are part of our commitment to securing the very best for our patients, to make their time with us the best it can be,” said Melinda Egging, president of not-for-profit The Denver Hospice.

Safety lights, a built-in scale and features that help patients sit up or move to a different position with ease are in the new beds.

“The beds provide an extra layer of safety for our patients and also help our staff avoid injuries and be more efficient,” said Stacey Stafford, clinical manager at the center.

The new medication delivery system, called Human Scale carts, tracks medications and provides patient care documentation and notes in real time.

“We can bring the carts into patient rooms, and we can collect patient and family information and enter it into the system right away, which gives us more time to spend with patients at the bedside,” Stafford explained.

The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center provides pain and symptom management in a home-like setting.