DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is making news again across the country, and not for a good reason.

WalletHub has released a report showing Denver is among the top cities with the biggest homicide rate problems. The report says Denver has a murder rate that is worse than both Seattle and Boston.

Denver had the third-fastest-growing murder rate in the country, according to a release issued by WalletHub.

And there are concerns. Business owners say they have seen crimes of violence grow in troubled areas and say they need help. They say that a more visible police presence could help deter nearby violence.

Denver homicides drop 9% in 2022

WalletHub says murder rates increased in Denver in the last quarter of the last three years. Now, for every 100,000 people, there are 3.25 murders.

Jason McBride is a violence interruption specialist with the Struggle of Love Foundation. He told the Problem Solvers a new approach to crime must take place.

“We need to revamp everything and start to address some of these issues that make these people feel frustrated enough to take another person’s life,” McBride said.

Denver’s murder rate in those last quarters of the year was also worse than Seattle’s.

Denver Police told the Problem Solvers that there were 88 homicides in Denver in 2022, 96 in 2021 and 95 in 2020. They pointed out that there was nearly a 9% decrease in homicides when you compare all of 2022 to 2021.

Still, the department expressed concern that the number of homicides jumped in the last quarter of last year. They said one murder is too many.

They also mentioned increased efforts to commit more resources to crime hotspots.

But back on East Colfax, worry continues about more killing. Many hope better days come soon.