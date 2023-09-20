DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has given notice that it’ll clear out an encampment near Governors Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The area affected includes one square block bordered by Seventh and Eighth avenues and Logan and Grant streets. A 7-day notice was posted on Tuesday, meaning the camp will be cleared out by Sept. 26.

“What differentiates this from previous postings and cleanups is the huge effort of wraparound services being provided during the 7-day posting period, and more importantly, the connection of individuals living in the encampment directly to housing resources,” Clarissa Boggs-Blake, manager of Denver’s Joint Information Center, told FOX31 in an email.

The JIC has been active as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s emergency declaration on homelessness. As part of the plan, his administration intends to house 1,000 unhoused people by the end of the year.

One promise included in the plan was that no encampment would be cleared out unless the city had somewhere for the people to go. Boggs-Blake said in this instance, people will move into a hotel.

“Individuals will move from the encampments in this area into a hotel where they will continue to receive services,” Boggs-Blake said.

Mayor Johnston’s homeless housing plan

Johnston recently announced his budget proposal and said he plans for his administration to spend nearly $49 million on his homeless housing plan.

He said the total cost would be $48.6 million. Of that:

$18. 9 million would be used to purchase and operate Best Western.

$5.4 million would be used for leases and operations at additional hotels.

$19.6 million would go toward establishing micro-communities.

$4 million would be used to lease apartment units.

$750,000 would be used for encampment response.

The money would come from the existing portions of the city’s budget that focus on housing issues and homelessness, as well as federal dollars.